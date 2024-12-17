Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Farming in Manipur
Authorities in Manipur, India, eradicated 70 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Ukhrul district, targeting three villages. In addition to destroying the crops, they burned down 13 huts found in the fields. An investigation is underway to apprehend those responsible for the illegal activities.
In a stringent crackdown on illegal poppy farming, authorities in Manipur eradicated approximately 70 acres of illicit cultivation across three villages in the Ukhrul district, police reported on Tuesday.
The operation, conducted on Monday, also saw the destruction of 13 huts situated within these poppy fields. Law enforcement agencies, including the Manipur Police, forest department, and Assam Rifles, coordinated this large-scale operation under the Lungchong Maiphei Police Station.
An FIR has been lodged, and a full-scale investigation aims to bring those involved in this illegal enterprise to justice.
