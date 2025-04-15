East Singhbhum Crime Sweep: 41 Arrested in Major Police Operation
East Singhbhum district police launched a special anti-crime drive, arresting 41 wanted criminals and conducting physical verification of 611 others. Raids were conducted in various public areas to curb criminal activities, under the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal.
In a comprehensive crackdown aimed at curbing crime, the East Singhbhum district police successfully arrested 41 wanted individuals during a special anti-crime drive. This operation, initiated on Sunday, was spearheaded by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishore Kaushal.
The police's concerted efforts involved the physical verification of 611 individuals with suspicious backgrounds. Additionally, proactive raids took place in various locales such as railway stations, bus stands, hotels, lodges, and guest houses, as authorities sought to quell criminal activities.
Furthermore, an anti-drink drive operation was executed, demonstrating the police's commitment to maintaining law and order. The initiative involved the participation of all Deputy Superintendents of Police, station officers-in-charge, and Circle Inspectors across the district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
