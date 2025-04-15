Left Menu

East Singhbhum Crime Sweep: 41 Arrested in Major Police Operation

East Singhbhum district police launched a special anti-crime drive, arresting 41 wanted criminals and conducting physical verification of 611 others. Raids were conducted in various public areas to curb criminal activities, under the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:59 IST
East Singhbhum Crime Sweep: 41 Arrested in Major Police Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a comprehensive crackdown aimed at curbing crime, the East Singhbhum district police successfully arrested 41 wanted individuals during a special anti-crime drive. This operation, initiated on Sunday, was spearheaded by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishore Kaushal.

The police's concerted efforts involved the physical verification of 611 individuals with suspicious backgrounds. Additionally, proactive raids took place in various locales such as railway stations, bus stands, hotels, lodges, and guest houses, as authorities sought to quell criminal activities.

Furthermore, an anti-drink drive operation was executed, demonstrating the police's commitment to maintaining law and order. The initiative involved the participation of all Deputy Superintendents of Police, station officers-in-charge, and Circle Inspectors across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025