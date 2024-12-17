Bomb Blast Claims Life of Russian Nuclear General

A bomb explosion in Moscow resulted in the death of a senior Russian general responsible for nuclear protection forces, according to reports from the RT state media group, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was reportedly killed on Ryazansky Prospekt, as stated by Russian media. However, official confirmation of his death is still awaited.

The TASS state news agency confirmed two fatalities due to the explosion, prompting a criminal investigation. Investigators, along with forensic experts, are thoroughly examining the scene with the assistance of emergency service personnel.

