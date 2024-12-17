Bomb Blast Claims Life of Russian Nuclear General
An explosion in Moscow killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops. The incident occurred on Ryazansky Prospekt, leading to a criminal investigation. Russian state media reported the deaths, but official confirmation is pending as forensic teams investigate.
