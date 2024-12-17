Left Menu

Bomb Blast Claims Life of Russian Nuclear General

An explosion in Moscow killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops. The incident occurred on Ryazansky Prospekt, leading to a criminal investigation. Russian state media reported the deaths, but official confirmation is pending as forensic teams investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:08 IST
Bomb Blast Claims Life of Russian Nuclear General
General

A bomb explosion in Moscow resulted in the death of a senior Russian general responsible for nuclear protection forces, according to reports from the RT state media group, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was reportedly killed on Ryazansky Prospekt, as stated by Russian media. However, official confirmation of his death is still awaited.

The TASS state news agency confirmed two fatalities due to the explosion, prompting a criminal investigation. Investigators, along with forensic experts, are thoroughly examining the scene with the assistance of emergency service personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024