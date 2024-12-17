Left Menu

Raid on Indonesia's Central Bank Sparks CSR Misuse Probe

Indonesia's anti-graft agency raided the central bank in Jakarta over alleged mishandling of a corporate social responsibility programme. Governor Perry Warjiyo's office was among those searched. The central bank has pledged cooperation with the probe, emphasizing its commitment to governance in CSR initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Indonesia's anti-graft agency has carried out a raid on the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta, targeting alleged mishandling within its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, sources revealed.

The office of Governor Perry Warjiyo was among the locations searched, although official communications from Bank Indonesia and the anti-graft agency have been limited.

This development comes as the bank prepares for a key policy meeting, with economists anticipating no change in policy rates. The bank allocated significant funds for social and economic initiatives this year, the details of which are under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

