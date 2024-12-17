Raid on Indonesia's Central Bank Sparks CSR Misuse Probe

Indonesia's anti-graft agency has carried out a raid on the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta, targeting alleged mishandling within its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, sources revealed.

The office of Governor Perry Warjiyo was among the locations searched, although official communications from Bank Indonesia and the anti-graft agency have been limited.

This development comes as the bank prepares for a key policy meeting, with economists anticipating no change in policy rates. The bank allocated significant funds for social and economic initiatives this year, the details of which are under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)