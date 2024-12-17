Left Menu

Coastal Conundrum: Non-Operational Surveillance Boats in West Bengal

Union Minister Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that none of the 18 surveillance boats provided to West Bengal for coastal security are operational. Despite Centre's efforts, the state's inaction hampers anti-smuggling initiatives. The Centre continues vigilant measures and urges state cooperation for improved coastal security.

Updated: 17-12-2024 13:07 IST
The coastal security mechanism in West Bengal faces a significant challenge as none of the 18 surveillance boats sanctioned for the state are currently operational. Union Minister Nityanand Rai expressed his discontent to the Lok Sabha, highlighting the shared responsibility of states and the Centre in ensuring coastal vigilance.

Despite inactive boats, efforts to thwart illegal coastal activities persist. Fishermen are encouraged to adhere to security protocols, as they are integral to vigilance. The Centre has introduced transponders on fishing vessels and mandatory color coding to monitor and manage coastal activities more effectively.

Significant achievements have been reported in preventing illicit activities, with a stark increase in narcotics and prohibited item seizures. The apprehension of illegal migrants and interception of foreign vessels also reflects enhanced coastal security measures. However, Rai emphasized the need for cooperation from coastal states like West Bengal to optimize resource utilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

