Assassination of Chemical Warfare Commander Raises International Tensions

A Russian lieutenant general accused by Ukraine of orchestrating chemical attacks was killed in Moscow, investigators confirmed on Tuesday. Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov was assassinated via a bomb concealed in an electric scooter.

The incident took place outside an apartment on Ryazansky Prospekt where Kirillov and his assistant perished. Russian law enforcement opened a murder investigation, which may be upgraded to terrorism.

Kirilov was previously sanctioned by the UK for employing riot control agents. Ukraine recently charged him in absentia for using banned chemical weapons. Russia claims the assassination is part of a pattern linking Kyiv to targeted killings.

(With inputs from agencies.)