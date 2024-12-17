Left Menu

Assassination of Chemical Warfare Commander Raises International Tensions

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the leader of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was assassinated with a bomb hidden in an electric scooter. Russia suspects Ukrainian involvement, linking this attack to a broader pattern of targeted killings. Investigations into his death as a murder are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:24 IST
Igor Kirillov Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Russian lieutenant general accused by Ukraine of orchestrating chemical attacks was killed in Moscow, investigators confirmed on Tuesday. Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov was assassinated via a bomb concealed in an electric scooter.

The incident took place outside an apartment on Ryazansky Prospekt where Kirillov and his assistant perished. Russian law enforcement opened a murder investigation, which may be upgraded to terrorism.

Kirilov was previously sanctioned by the UK for employing riot control agents. Ukraine recently charged him in absentia for using banned chemical weapons. Russia claims the assassination is part of a pattern linking Kyiv to targeted killings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

