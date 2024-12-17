China and India: Bridging Differences Through Dialogue
China expressed its readiness to collaborate with India to build mutual trust and address differences sincerely. Lin Jian, a spokesperson from China's foreign ministry, commented ahead of talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on border issues.
China has expressed readiness to collaborate with India to enhance mutual trust through dialogue and sincere communication, according to the foreign ministry's statement on Tuesday.
Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the ministry, highlighted the aim of managing differences with sincerity ahead of significant discussions.
The talks, scheduled between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, will focus on resolving ongoing border issues.
