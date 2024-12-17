Left Menu

China and India: Bridging Differences Through Dialogue

China expressed its readiness to collaborate with India to build mutual trust and address differences sincerely. Lin Jian, a spokesperson from China's foreign ministry, commented ahead of talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on border issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:36 IST
China and India: Bridging Differences Through Dialogue
Wang Yi Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • China

China has expressed readiness to collaborate with India to enhance mutual trust through dialogue and sincere communication, according to the foreign ministry's statement on Tuesday.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the ministry, highlighted the aim of managing differences with sincerity ahead of significant discussions.

The talks, scheduled between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, will focus on resolving ongoing border issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024