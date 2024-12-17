Cutting the Cost: Security Overhaul for Former Presidents

The government has announced plans to cut the excessive personal security provided to former presidents, resulting in an annual saving of Rs 1200 million. This decision, effective from January 1, embodies the government's vision of equitable security for all citizens and seeks to curb unnecessary financial burdens.

Ananda Wijepala, the Public Security Minister, stated that Rs 1,448 million was previously spent on such security measures, a significant expenditure deemed unsustainable under current economic pressures. Notably, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa had the highest security expenditure, with Rs 710 million allocated for over 310 personnel.

Opposition party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has criticized this decision as politically motivated, arguing Rajapaksa is still threatened by LTTE remnants. Nonetheless, the government insists that security evaluations are based on scientific threat assessments, with the new policy capping personnel at 60 per former leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)