Left Menu

UN Investigator Seeks Evidence in Syria

Robert Petit, head of a UN investigative body, announced efforts to engage with Syria's new authorities to gather and preserve evidence. He emphasized the urgency of evaluating the available access and evidence. Recent developments suggest some evidence might have already been lost, though the extent is unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:15 IST
UN Investigator Seeks Evidence in Syria
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Robert Petit, leading a United Nations investigative body, has made contact with Syria's new authorities through their diplomatic channels, expressing his readiness to visit the country for evidence collection, according to statements made during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Petit stated that the primary objective of the mission would be to assess the situation on the ground, determine the availability of access and evidence, and explore methods to assist in its preservation officially. This effort highlights the critical nature of securing potentially crucial information.

He also noted that some evidence had gone missing in Syria over recent weeks, but it remains too premature to gauge the full impact and scale of the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024