UN Investigator Seeks Evidence in Syria
Robert Petit, head of a UN investigative body, announced efforts to engage with Syria's new authorities to gather and preserve evidence. He emphasized the urgency of evaluating the available access and evidence. Recent developments suggest some evidence might have already been lost, though the extent is unclear.
Robert Petit, leading a United Nations investigative body, has made contact with Syria's new authorities through their diplomatic channels, expressing his readiness to visit the country for evidence collection, according to statements made during a press briefing on Tuesday.
Petit stated that the primary objective of the mission would be to assess the situation on the ground, determine the availability of access and evidence, and explore methods to assist in its preservation officially. This effort highlights the critical nature of securing potentially crucial information.
He also noted that some evidence had gone missing in Syria over recent weeks, but it remains too premature to gauge the full impact and scale of the loss.
