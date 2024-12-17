Calcutta High Court Halts Tribal Blockade Plans

The Calcutta High Court has issued a prohibition against a tribal organization planning to blockade national highways and railway tracks over demands for inclusion in the scheduled tribe category. The order was given on Tuesday, following representations involving the Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, with Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, emphasized the need for the government to engage in dialogue with the group. They stressed that the concerns involve policy matters, such as Santhali medium education and constitutional community classification.

The court's directive allows the state government to take legal actions against individuals violating the order. This followed a public interest litigation warning of an indefinite agitation planned by December 20 if the demands are unmet.

