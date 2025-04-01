Left Menu

Banjara Community Advocates for Scheduled Tribe Status

The Banjara community from Uttar Pradesh urges the central government to include it in the Scheduled Tribes list. At an event, they submitted a request to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, who forwarded it for further consideration. Issues date back to historical misrepresentations in censuses.

  • Country:
  • India

The Banjara community in Uttar Pradesh has once again voiced their demand to be included in the Scheduled Tribes list. On Monday, representatives convened to present their appeal to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.

The appeal points out the inconsistency in their classification. While recognized as a Scheduled Caste in various states, they remain unlisted in Uttar Pradesh, with numerous prior proposals being dismissed due to historical census exclusions. Om Prakash Nayak, a key figure in the community, highlights the unjust representation stemming from the British era.

Minister Oram has expressed his support, promising that his ministry will assist in addressing the community's long-standing plea. Their request now lies with the ministry's secretary for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

