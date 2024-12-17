Left Menu

Security Barrier: South Korean Investigators Denied Access to Presidential Office

South Korean investigators were barred from entering President Yoon Suk Yeol's office to probe his martial law declaration. Despite efforts to access evidence, they faced security refusals. Yoon, impeached over the decree, remains unavailable, preparing a legal defense amid ongoing investigations, as South Korea's finance strategies adapt to looming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:48 IST
In a significant development, South Korean investigators seeking evidence on President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration were denied access to the presidential office. Security staff blocked their entry, leaving investigators waiting for seven hours without success, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

The joint team, comprising police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), aimed to access the office's computer servers to retrieve phone records, including those of the police commissioner. This marks the second failed attempt to raid the presidential office following the swift reversal of martial law after parliamentary standoff.

Despite the lack of immediate comment from the police and the presidential office, President Yoon, who was impeached, continued to prepare his legal defense. Meanwhile, Acting President Han Duck-soo pushes for early implementation of the 2025 budget to counter economic challenges, including heightened trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

