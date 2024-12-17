Left Menu

Tribunal Upholds MI5's Spy Alert Against Lawyer

A London tribunal ruled against lawyer Christine Lee, who attempted to sue MI5 after it labeled her a Chinese spy. The tribunal upheld the agency's right to issue the alert, determining that it did not violate Lee and her son’s human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:57 IST
Tribunal Upholds MI5's Spy Alert Against Lawyer
In a decisive ruling, a London tribunal has dismissed the case brought by lawyer Christine Lee against Britain's domestic spy agency MI5. Lee had contested an alert from January 2022, which labeled her a Chinese spy involved in political interference activities in the UK.

The tribunal concluded on Tuesday that MI5 acted within its rights by issuing the alert, asserting that the agency did not violate the human rights of Lee or her son. This ruling comes as a significant decision in the ongoing debate over national security and the powers entrusted to intelligence agencies.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal, responsible for overseeing complaints against UK intelligence services, found insufficient grounds to support Lee's claim, thereby upholding the alert linking her to China's ruling Communist Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

