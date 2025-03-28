Left Menu

Britain Urges Citizens to Exit South Sudan Amid Rising Tensions

Britain advises its citizens in South Sudan to leave amid escalating tensions. Western countries are scaling back their presence, as the collapse of a key peace deal threatens renewed conflict. The UK emphasizes the urgent need for de-escalation to prevent a return to violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 01:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions in South Sudan, Britain has advised its citizens to leave the country, citing the possibility of renewed civil conflict.

The British foreign office has reiterated a warning against all travel to the nation due to escalating risks of armed conflict, as tensions between First Vice-President Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir grow. This follows the effective collapse of a peace agreement that ended a previous civil war.

Many Western countries, including the U.S. and Germany, have either closed their embassies or reduced operations in South Sudan. British foreign minister David Lammy has urged South Sudanese leaders to prioritize de-escalation efforts to avoid further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

