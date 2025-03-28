Britain Urges Citizens to Exit South Sudan Amid Rising Tensions

Amid rising tensions in South Sudan, Britain has advised its citizens to leave the country, citing the possibility of renewed civil conflict.

The British foreign office has reiterated a warning against all travel to the nation due to escalating risks of armed conflict, as tensions between First Vice-President Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir grow. This follows the effective collapse of a peace agreement that ended a previous civil war.

Many Western countries, including the U.S. and Germany, have either closed their embassies or reduced operations in South Sudan. British foreign minister David Lammy has urged South Sudanese leaders to prioritize de-escalation efforts to avoid further violence.

