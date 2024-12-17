Left Menu

Russia Tightens Grip on 'Foreign Agents'

Russia's parliament passed a bill tightening control over those labeled as 'foreign agents'. This legislation mandates them to direct income from property sales and dividends into specific rouble accounts. The law targets entities backed by foreign support or influence, intensifying bureaucratic obligations.

In a significant legislative move, Russia's lower house of parliament has sanctioned a bill aimed at augmenting the government's regulatory mechanisms over individuals and organizations considered as 'foreign agents'.

This term, reminiscent of the Soviet era, applies to those receiving foreign support or alleged foreign influence, necessitating registration under stringent conditions.

The Duma's approval means such agents must now channel all income from property sales, vehicle rentals, and dividend interests into special rouble accounts, marking a substantial tightening of financial oversight.

