Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Amendments to India's Waqf Legislation

The amended Waqf legislation in India, passed with controversy, aims to halt alleged 'land jihad,' according to Telangana MLA T Raja Singh. Critics argue it removes protections from Waqfs and other religious endowments. Singh claims it aligns with Hindu nationalist aims and won't affect Muslim lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 08:47 IST
Controversy Surrounds Amendments to India's Waqf Legislation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The amended Waqf legislation is drawing sharp reactions across India. BJP's Telangana MLA T Raja Singh claims it will thwart 'land jihad,' a term he uses to describe the acquisition of lands by certain religious groups. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, ensuring it becomes law.

Despite heated debates in parliament, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill. Singh suggests the legislation echoes the sentiment of PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan, reassuring it won't harm Muslim-owned properties but aims to curb unauthorized land claims.

However, the changes have faced opposition, notably from AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who approached the Supreme Court arguing the amendments strip protections from religious and charitable boards. Meanwhile, large-scale processions like Ram Navami, monitored closely by Hyderabad police, continue to demonstrate the charged political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025