Controversy Surrounds Amendments to India's Waqf Legislation
The amended Waqf legislation in India, passed with controversy, aims to halt alleged 'land jihad,' according to Telangana MLA T Raja Singh. Critics argue it removes protections from Waqfs and other religious endowments. Singh claims it aligns with Hindu nationalist aims and won't affect Muslim lands.
- Country:
- India
The amended Waqf legislation is drawing sharp reactions across India. BJP's Telangana MLA T Raja Singh claims it will thwart 'land jihad,' a term he uses to describe the acquisition of lands by certain religious groups. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, ensuring it becomes law.
Despite heated debates in parliament, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill. Singh suggests the legislation echoes the sentiment of PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan, reassuring it won't harm Muslim-owned properties but aims to curb unauthorized land claims.
However, the changes have faced opposition, notably from AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who approached the Supreme Court arguing the amendments strip protections from religious and charitable boards. Meanwhile, large-scale processions like Ram Navami, monitored closely by Hyderabad police, continue to demonstrate the charged political atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Never pushed for appointment of Sangh functionaries as PAs of ministers during BJP rule in K'taka: RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar: New Hope for Kerala BJP
Caste Dynamics and Leadership Choices Shape Uttar Pradesh BJP's New Presidency
Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's Disregard for Freedom Fighters' Legacy
Tragedy in Sagatheda: BJP Worker Arrested for Family Shootings