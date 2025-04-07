Controversy Surrounds Amendments to India's Waqf Legislation

The amended Waqf legislation is drawing sharp reactions across India. BJP's Telangana MLA T Raja Singh claims it will thwart 'land jihad,' a term he uses to describe the acquisition of lands by certain religious groups. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, ensuring it becomes law.

Despite heated debates in parliament, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill. Singh suggests the legislation echoes the sentiment of PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan, reassuring it won't harm Muslim-owned properties but aims to curb unauthorized land claims.

However, the changes have faced opposition, notably from AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who approached the Supreme Court arguing the amendments strip protections from religious and charitable boards. Meanwhile, large-scale processions like Ram Navami, monitored closely by Hyderabad police, continue to demonstrate the charged political atmosphere.

