EU Set to Reopen Diplomatic Doors in Syria

The European Union plans to reopen its delegation in Syria, signaling a renewed diplomatic presence. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced efforts to re-establish the delegation's operational status. The move follows Germany, the US, and Britain's engagement with groups in Syria post-Assad's regime.

Updated: 17-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is taking steps to restore its diplomatic mission in Syria, as indicated by foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas' statement on Tuesday. The EU delegation aims to regain full operational status, despite lacking an accredited ambassador since the Syrian conflict began.

Speaking in the European Parliament, Kallas emphasized the need for the delegation in Damascus to be fully operational. To initiate this process, she dispatched the EU's delegation head to Syria on Monday to engage with the new leadership and various groups.

This diplomatic effort aligns with previous contacts established by Germany, the United States, and Britain with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, following the group's pivotal role in toppling Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

