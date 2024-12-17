Court Showdown over Jama Masjid Shamsi and Neelkanth Temple

A crucial decision is expected from a Budaun court on December 24 regarding the future proceedings in the Jama Masjid Shamsi versus Neelkanth temple case. Initiated in 2022, the dispute involves Mukesh Patel, former Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha convener, asserting the historical presence of the Neelkanth Mahadev temple at the mosque site.

In the courtroom, Advocate Anwar Alam, for the Muslim side, urged adherence to a Supreme Court directive prohibiting lower courts from making any orders in such matters. Alam criticized the hearings, arguing they squander time without justification.

Conversely, the Hindu side's lawyer, Vivek Render, contested this, stating that judicial proceedings should not be halted, though they are restrained from issuing orders. Render suggested the Muslim lawyers deliberately aim to prolong the proceedings. Civil Judge Amit Kumar will determine if the case should continue on December 24.

