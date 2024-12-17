Left Menu

Rising Tides: A Migration Surge in Greece

Greek authorities rescued 23 migrants near Lesbos and found two more bodies after a migrant boat sank near Gavdos. Migration to Greece has increased by 35% since fall 2023, with many making perilous journeys from Libya. Factors include geopolitical unrest and the climate crisis, as Eastern Mediterranean pressures persist.

  • Greece

In a dramatic escalation of migration challenges, Greek authorities announced the rescue of 23 migrants from a dinghy near Lesbos, while recovering two bodies from a sunken vessel off Gavdos over the weekend. This incident adds to the grim toll, raising the migrant death count to seven.

The Greek government has reported a concerning 35% spike in migrant arrivals since fall 2023, signaling a new wave of challenges. Most crossings occur via the Turkish mainland to nearby Greek islands, but an increasing number attempt the hazardous 300-kilometer voyage from Libya to Crete and Gavdos.

Migration Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, addressing parliament, attributed this surge to ongoing geopolitical unrest, exemplified by conflicts such as the recent war in Syria and aggravated by the climate crisis. Greek authorities have halted final asylum decisions for Syrian applicants amid changing conditions following the fall of Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

