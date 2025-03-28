Left Menu

Safe Passage Granted: Ricardo Martinelli's Asylum Journey to Nicaragua

Panama's government has approved safe conduct for former President Ricardo Martinelli to travel to Nicaragua, where he has been granted asylum. Martinelli has been living in Nicaragua's embassy in Panama after being found guilty of money laundering. Nicaragua has a history of granting asylum to former presidents.

Panama's government has officially approved the safe passage of ex-President Ricardo Martinelli to Nicaragua, where he has secured asylum. This development was confirmed by a prominent Panamanian official during a press conference on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha stated, "This asylum is recognized and the safe conduct is granted for strictly humanitarian reasons." Martinelli, who led Panama from 2009 to 2014, took refuge in Nicaragua's embassy in Panama City after being pursued by authorities for money laundering charges.

Panama's supreme court dismissed Martinelli's appeals against a nearly 11-year sentence. Notably, Nicaragua previously provided asylum to former Salvadoran presidents Mauricio Funes and Salvador Sanchez.

(With inputs from agencies.)

