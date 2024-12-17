Jharkhand Cracks Down on Poppy Cultivation

In a heightened effort to curb illicit farming, Jharkhand's Home Secretary Vandana Dadel and Director General of Police Anurag Gupta are spearheading an intensifying crackdown on poppy cultivation across the state.

The police have already destroyed poppy farms spanning hundreds of acres in districts such as Palamu and Khunti. During a visit to Chatra, Dadel and Gupta held a strategic meeting with officials from police, forest, and agriculture departments from Chatra, Hazaribag, Latehar, and Ranchi to review and coordinate the eradication efforts.

Gupta emphasized the importance of targeting influential figures in the opium trade, announcing plans to confiscate properties amassed from smuggling operations, promising a concerted drive against the illegal practice.

