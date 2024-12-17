Left Menu

Jharkhand Cracks Down on Poppy Cultivation

Jharkhand officials, including Home Secretary Vandana Dadel and DGP Anurag Gupta, are intensifying efforts against poppy cultivation. They have directed district officials to eradicate poppy plants and target opium smugglers, with plans to seize assets gained through illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:38 IST
Jharkhand Cracks Down on Poppy Cultivation
  • Country:
  • India

In a heightened effort to curb illicit farming, Jharkhand's Home Secretary Vandana Dadel and Director General of Police Anurag Gupta are spearheading an intensifying crackdown on poppy cultivation across the state.

The police have already destroyed poppy farms spanning hundreds of acres in districts such as Palamu and Khunti. During a visit to Chatra, Dadel and Gupta held a strategic meeting with officials from police, forest, and agriculture departments from Chatra, Hazaribag, Latehar, and Ranchi to review and coordinate the eradication efforts.

Gupta emphasized the importance of targeting influential figures in the opium trade, announcing plans to confiscate properties amassed from smuggling operations, promising a concerted drive against the illegal practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024