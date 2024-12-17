Global News Roundup: From Political Upheavals to Tragedies

In a day marked by significant global events, Ukraine's SBU intelligence service claimed responsibility for the assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov in Moscow, one of the most high-profile killings of the conflict. The general's death has amplified tensions between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the U.N. has announced that about a million Syrian refugees are anticipated to return home in early 2025 following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. This development comes as rebel forces advanced, potentially ending years of civil unrest.

The French overseas territory of Mayotte reels from the aftermath of Cyclone Chido, struggling with the threat of hunger and disease after the cyclone's devastation. In contrasting news from Germany, the unveiling of political manifestos ahead of an upcoming election could determine the country's economic trajectory amid current economic challenges.

