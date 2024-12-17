Daring Highway Heist: Impersonators Nabbed for High-Value Robbery
Six individuals, including a minor, were apprehended for robbing a woman of foreign currency and cash in Thane. The accused, posing as law officials, intercepted a cab on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Police have successfully recovered the stolen money.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Six individuals, comprising five adults and one minor, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a high-stakes robbery in Maharashtra's Thane district.
The crime unfolded on December 5 when the suspects, masquerading as police and customs officials, intercepted a cab carrying a 45-year-old woman on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.
They forcibly seized two bags containing 50,000 Saudi Riyals and Rs 1 lakh in cash. Thanks to swift police action, all culprits were apprehended, and the stolen amount was fully recovered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sanjay Singh Raises Alarm Over Delhi's Escalating Crime Threat
Rising Crime Rates in Odisha: A Grim 5-Month Report
Delhi Under Siege: Kejriwal's Outcry Against Rising Crime
Nelson Mandela Bay Demolishes Hijacked Building, Eliminating Major Crime Hotspot
Cracking Down on Motorcycle Theft Racket: A Web of Crime Unveiled