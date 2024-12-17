Left Menu

Daring Highway Heist: Impersonators Nabbed for High-Value Robbery

Six individuals, including a minor, were apprehended for robbing a woman of foreign currency and cash in Thane. The accused, posing as law officials, intercepted a cab on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Police have successfully recovered the stolen money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:41 IST
Six individuals, comprising five adults and one minor, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a high-stakes robbery in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The crime unfolded on December 5 when the suspects, masquerading as police and customs officials, intercepted a cab carrying a 45-year-old woman on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

They forcibly seized two bags containing 50,000 Saudi Riyals and Rs 1 lakh in cash. Thanks to swift police action, all culprits were apprehended, and the stolen amount was fully recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

