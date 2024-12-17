Tragic Loss: Sub-Inspector's Untimely Demise
A 35-year-old police sub-inspector was found dead, having committed suicide at his home in Palghar, Maharashtra. He worked at the Arnala police station under MBVV Police jurisdiction. Authorities have registered it as an accidental death and are investigating the reasons for his drastic action.
A sub-inspector from the Arnala police station in Maharashtra's Palghar district tragically ended his life on Tuesday. The 35-year-old officer was discovered hanging at his residence in the Bolinj area, according to reports from the local police.
The officer had been serving under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police. His untimely death has prompted the authorities to register a case of accidental death.
An investigation has been launched to determine the underlying reasons for his suicide. Officials are actively working to uncover what might have driven him to take such drastic measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
