Kerosene Tanker Plunge Disrupts Traffic in Palghar

A tanker carrying kerosene crashed on a bridge in Palghar, Maharashtra, causing a service road disruption and injury to the driver. The accident led to a kerosene spill, forcing traffic diversion while cleanup operations were underway. The driver was hospitalized following the incident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

Updated: 30-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:40 IST
A kerosene tanker accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district disrupted traffic on Sunday. The incident, which took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, left the driver injured after the vehicle plunged from a bridge onto a service road, officials reported.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the tanker, causing it to crash into a sidewall and subsequently fall onto the road below. As a result, a significant amount of kerosene spilled, leading authorities to divert traffic for several hours.

Emergency response teams, including the disaster management cell and local fire brigade, swiftly moved to clean up the spillage. Meanwhile, the injured driver received medical treatment at a nearby hospital. The incident highlights the importance of road safety measures on major highways.

