Dr. Indurani Jakhar: Breaking Barriers as Palghar's First Woman Collector
Dr. Indurani Jakhar has been appointed as Palghar district's first female collector. She is committed to advancing education, health, and infrastructure projects. Her focus includes sustainable development and addressing socio-economic disparities and environmental issues in the tribal-populated area. Previously, she served as a municipal commissioner.
Dr. Indurani Jakhar has made history as the first woman to assume the role of district collector in Palghar, a region in Maharashtra known for its substantial tribal population.
Upon her swearing-in on Wednesday, Jakhar spoke passionately about her dedication to enhancing both the education and health sectors. She stressed the importance of completing key infrastructure ventures like the Vadhavan Port and Mumbai-Vadodara expressway on time. Her aims also include tackling socio-economic inequalities and ecological problems, while fostering sustainable advancement for the tribal communities.
Previously, Jakhar's career saw her as the commissioner of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, situated in the adjacent Thane district, where she played a pivotal role in municipal governance.
