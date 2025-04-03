Dr. Indurani Jakhar: Breaking Barriers as Palghar's First Woman Collector

Dr. Indurani Jakhar has made history as the first woman to assume the role of district collector in Palghar, a region in Maharashtra known for its substantial tribal population.

Upon her swearing-in on Wednesday, Jakhar spoke passionately about her dedication to enhancing both the education and health sectors. She stressed the importance of completing key infrastructure ventures like the Vadhavan Port and Mumbai-Vadodara expressway on time. Her aims also include tackling socio-economic inequalities and ecological problems, while fostering sustainable advancement for the tribal communities.

Previously, Jakhar's career saw her as the commissioner of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, situated in the adjacent Thane district, where she played a pivotal role in municipal governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)