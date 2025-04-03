Left Menu

Dr. Indurani Jakhar: Breaking Barriers as Palghar's First Woman Collector

Dr. Indurani Jakhar has been appointed as Palghar district's first female collector. She is committed to advancing education, health, and infrastructure projects. Her focus includes sustainable development and addressing socio-economic disparities and environmental issues in the tribal-populated area. Previously, she served as a municipal commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:48 IST
Dr. Indurani Jakhar: Breaking Barriers as Palghar's First Woman Collector
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Indurani Jakhar has made history as the first woman to assume the role of district collector in Palghar, a region in Maharashtra known for its substantial tribal population.

Upon her swearing-in on Wednesday, Jakhar spoke passionately about her dedication to enhancing both the education and health sectors. She stressed the importance of completing key infrastructure ventures like the Vadhavan Port and Mumbai-Vadodara expressway on time. Her aims also include tackling socio-economic inequalities and ecological problems, while fostering sustainable advancement for the tribal communities.

Previously, Jakhar's career saw her as the commissioner of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, situated in the adjacent Thane district, where she played a pivotal role in municipal governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025