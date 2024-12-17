Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Life Sentences for Sara Sharif's Abusers

Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool were sentenced to life for the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in England. The court heard of ongoing abuse, leading to severe injuries. Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, received a 16-year sentence for his involvement. The case highlighted issues of child safety and home-schooling practices.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a chilling case that gripped the nation, Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool were handed life sentences for the murder and torture of ten-year-old Sara Sharif. A British court detailed the cruel 'campaign of abuse' that led to the child's tragic death.

Justice Patrick Cavanagh described the level of cruelty as 'almost inconceivable' during the sentencing at Old Bailey, London. Onlookers were stunned by the revelations of the abuse and torture suffered by Sara, including fractures and burns.

The verdict has sparked an urgent review of child welfare protocols, pushing Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to fast-track legislative measures for safeguarding vulnerable children, addressing homeschooling and abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

