UK Court Grants Bail to Indian Businessman Amid Extradition Dispute

Virkaran Awasty, an Indian businessman facing fraud charges, has been granted unconditional bail by a UK court. The decision awaits a High Court appeal. The case highlights extradition concerns, particularly regarding detention conditions in India. UK courts recently dismissed a similar case due to potential human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:51 IST
In a significant legal development, a UK court has granted unconditional bail to Virkaran Awasty, an Indian businessman accused of fraud. The decision, delivered by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring, comes as the High Court prepares to address an appeal in the case. Awasty's release follows a brief hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, conducted without the physical presence of involved parties.

The court's ruling underscores ongoing concerns surrounding extradition cases between the UK and India, particularly highlighting issues related to detention conditions. British authorities have notably distanced themselves from allegations of seeking specific assurances regarding pretrial conditions in Indian prisons, such as Delhi's Tihar Jail, citing human rights implications.

This case forms part of a broader trend, with UK courts showing increasing reluctance to extradite individuals to India amid concerns of human rights violations. Just earlier, Sanjay Bhandari, another high-profile case, was discharged over risks of extortion and violence in custody, invoking Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

