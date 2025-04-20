UK Court Blocks Bhandari's Extradition on Safety Grounds

Sanjay Bhandari, an arms dealer embroiled in a black money case, is contesting the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) bid to classify him as a 'fugitive.' His counsel argued in a Delhi court that his UK residence is legal following the London High Court's rejection of his extradition to India.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Bhandari, contended before Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal that the ED's plea was vague and legally insufficient under the Fugitive Offenders Act. He highlighted UK's court ruling as a binding decision for India's government, asserting Bhandari's lawful residence in the UK.

Referencing the London High Court's February decision, Singh emphasized Bhandari's safety concerns in India—particularly the risks at Tihar prison—as grounds for the extradition denial. He also questioned the ED's financial claims against Bhandari, highlighting discrepancies with the Income Tax Department's figures.

