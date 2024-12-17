Mysterious Kidnapping Shocks Thane Community

A five-year-old boy has gone missing in a shocking kidnapping incident in Thane district, Maharashtra, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

According to the report filed by the boy's father, the child was abducted by unidentified individuals near their residence in Bhiwandi town late Monday afternoon, police confirmed.

The boy's family searched frantically before involving law enforcement. A case has been filed under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have launched an investigation to recover the child, an official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)