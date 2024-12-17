Mysterious Kidnapping Shocks Thane Community
A five-year-old boy was reportedly kidnapped near his home in Maharashtra's Thane district. His distraught family searched for him before notifying the police. A case of kidnapping has been registered, and police investigations are ongoing to find the child.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A five-year-old boy has gone missing in a shocking kidnapping incident in Thane district, Maharashtra, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.
According to the report filed by the boy's father, the child was abducted by unidentified individuals near their residence in Bhiwandi town late Monday afternoon, police confirmed.
The boy's family searched frantically before involving law enforcement. A case has been filed under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have launched an investigation to recover the child, an official stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shrikant Shinde Dismisses Deputy Chief Minister Rumors in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's New Chief Minister: BJP's Leadership Decision
Discrepancies in Maharashtra Poll Results: EVM Controversy Unveiled
BJP Announces Central Observers for Maharashtra Leadership Election
Shiv Sena's Srikant Shinde Denies Deputy CM Speculations Ahead of Maharashtra Swearing-in