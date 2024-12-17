Congress MLA Kirit Patel in Hot Water over University Protest

Congress MLA Kirit Patel, along with his supporters, has been charged with allegedly assaulting police officers during a protest at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University. The protest erupted over claims of leniency towards students caught consuming liquor, an illegal act in Gujarat.

Patel, the sitting MLA from Patan, was named in an FIR registered after scrutiny of CCTV footage. Former Siddhpur MLA Chandanji Thakor and 200 protesters, including Congress members and student representatives, were also implicated, as per the Patan district police statement.

The violent protest ensued when an incident involving three basketball players, found drinking in a hostel room, saw no immediate police action. Tensions escalated when Patel clashed with police officers, culminating in viral social media footage showing a physical confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)