Chaos at Rome Derby: A Clash of Fans and Police

In a dramatic turn of events during the Rome derby, clashes broke out between aggressive fans and police, leaving 24 officers injured and leading to seven arrests. The chaotic scene resulted in damage worth at least 40,000 euros ($45,000), as violent fans targeted law enforcement and local property.

Authorities are currently evaluating the extent of damage following Sunday's violent confrontations in a crowded area near the Stadio Olimpico. The unrest erupted as Lazio's hard-core 'ultra' fans challenged police barricades, sparking a fierce response that included fireworks, tear gas, and water cannons.

Serie A league judge Gerardo Mastrandrea has announced a pending decision on penalties for the involved clubs, pending further investigation. Meanwhile, both Lazio and Roma have issued statements of support for the injured police officers and condemned the acts of violence, highlighting ongoing concerns about safety during these high-stakes matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)