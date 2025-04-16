Left Menu

Chaos at Rome Derby: A Clash of Fans and Police

Clashes erupted between fans and police at the Rome derby, leading to injuries, arrests, and significant damage. Officials are assessing the impact after fans attacked police before the Lazio vs. Roma game. The incident reignites concerns over matchday violence in Rome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:06 IST
Chaos at Rome Derby: A Clash of Fans and Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a dramatic turn of events during the Rome derby, clashes broke out between aggressive fans and police, leaving 24 officers injured and leading to seven arrests. The chaotic scene resulted in damage worth at least 40,000 euros ($45,000), as violent fans targeted law enforcement and local property.

Authorities are currently evaluating the extent of damage following Sunday's violent confrontations in a crowded area near the Stadio Olimpico. The unrest erupted as Lazio's hard-core 'ultra' fans challenged police barricades, sparking a fierce response that included fireworks, tear gas, and water cannons.

Serie A league judge Gerardo Mastrandrea has announced a pending decision on penalties for the involved clubs, pending further investigation. Meanwhile, both Lazio and Roma have issued statements of support for the injured police officers and condemned the acts of violence, highlighting ongoing concerns about safety during these high-stakes matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025