Paul Watson's Liberation: A Victory Against Extradition

Denmark released anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, rejecting Japan's extradition request over decade-old charges. Watson, founder of Sea Shepherd and Captain Paul Watson Foundation, was freed in Nuuk, Greenland. Danish authorities ruled based on case age and legal uncertainties regarding time served in Greenland. Campaign support included French President Macron.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:05 IST
Denmark has freed anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, denying a Japanese extradition request related to charges over a decade old. Watson, the 74-year-old founder of the Sea Shepherd conservation group, was detained in Greenland's Nuuk.

The activist was apprehended when his ship docked in August and has been released in time for Christmas, a relief for Watson who has been apart from his children since June. Denmark's decision was based on the aging case and uncertainties over time served in Greenland.

Japan issued an international warrant on allegations stemming from a 2010 incident involving Watson breaking into a Japanese vessel. Strong support for Watson's release came from France, including President Macron, amid widespread advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

