UK Court Blocks India's Appeal in Bhandari Extradition Case

The High Court in London has rejected the Indian government's bid to appeal Sanjay Bhandari's discharge to the UK Supreme Court. Bhandari, a defence consultant wanted in India for alleged tax evasion and money laundering, successfully argued that extradition would breach his human rights.

Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde and Justice Karen Steyn previously granted Bhandari's appeal against extradition on human rights grounds, citing potential threats in Tihar prison and unfair trial conditions. The court found no compelling legal points to justify further consideration by the Supreme Court.

Bhandari faced extradition requests for allegations under India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Black Money Act. Despite these requests, the High Court's decision favored Bhandari, ruling that extradition could infringe on his rights under the European Convention on Human Rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)