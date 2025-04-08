Left Menu

UK Court Blocks India's Appeal in Bhandari Extradition Case

The UK High Court has denied the Indian government's request to appeal to the Supreme Court against the decision not to extradite Sanjay Bhandari. The court ruled that Bhandari's extradition could violate his human rights due to potential threats and unfair trial conditions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:16 IST
UK Court Blocks India's Appeal in Bhandari Extradition Case
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The High Court in London has rejected the Indian government's bid to appeal Sanjay Bhandari's discharge to the UK Supreme Court. Bhandari, a defence consultant wanted in India for alleged tax evasion and money laundering, successfully argued that extradition would breach his human rights.

Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde and Justice Karen Steyn previously granted Bhandari's appeal against extradition on human rights grounds, citing potential threats in Tihar prison and unfair trial conditions. The court found no compelling legal points to justify further consideration by the Supreme Court.

Bhandari faced extradition requests for allegations under India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Black Money Act. Despite these requests, the High Court's decision favored Bhandari, ruling that extradition could infringe on his rights under the European Convention on Human Rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025