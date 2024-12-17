Left Menu

Human Shields: Tragedy in Chhattisgarh

Naxalites used villagers, including minors, as human shields during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, leading to injuries among civilians. Police investigations suggest Maoist militia aimed to protect Kartik, a member of the Odisha state committee, during the confrontation. Four civilians were injured in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:07 IST
Human Shields: Tragedy in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district employed villagers, including children, as human shields during a clash with security forces, resulting in civilian injuries, according to police reports.

Investigations indicate that the Maoists sought to defend Odisha state committee member Kartik, alias Dasru, amid the firefight. Dasru, who had a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, was among seven Naxals killed during the skirmish on Kalhaja-Donderbeda hills.

The incident led to four villagers being injured, with victims subsequently receiving hospital treatment. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the Chhattisgarh police's success against Naxalism, noting the neutralization of 287 Naxals and numerous arrests and surrenders in the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024