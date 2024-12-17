Human Shields: Tragedy in Chhattisgarh

Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district employed villagers, including children, as human shields during a clash with security forces, resulting in civilian injuries, according to police reports.

Investigations indicate that the Maoists sought to defend Odisha state committee member Kartik, alias Dasru, amid the firefight. Dasru, who had a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, was among seven Naxals killed during the skirmish on Kalhaja-Donderbeda hills.

The incident led to four villagers being injured, with victims subsequently receiving hospital treatment. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the Chhattisgarh police's success against Naxalism, noting the neutralization of 287 Naxals and numerous arrests and surrenders in the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)