Left Menu

Trailblazer Sujata Karthikeyan Retires: Empowering Odisha's Women & Youth

Sujata Karthikeyan, a senior IAS officer, retires after pioneering administrative initiatives in Odisha, chiefly through Mission Shakti, empowering 70 lakh women. Her tenure promoted education, sports, and entrepreneurship, significantly impacting Naxal-affected areas and setting transformative socio-economic trends across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:48 IST
Trailblazer Sujata Karthikeyan Retires: Empowering Odisha's Women & Youth
Senior IAS officer Sujata R Karthikeyan has taken voluntary retirement (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sujata Karthikeyan, a senior IAS officer pivotal in shaping Odisha's Mission Shakti, has opted for voluntary retirement after a distinguished career marked by pioneering initiatives. A 2000 batch officer, Karthikeyan's efforts were instrumental in empowering millions of women and enhancing the quality of life in various sectors.

Under her leadership, Mission Shakti blossomed from a mere initiative into a formidable movement involving 70 lakh women, with credit linkage soaring from Rs 500 crore to Rs 15,000 crore in just seven years. Her focus on entrepreneurship was evident as she introduced zero-interest loans, significantly spurring women's enterprises throughout the state.

Karthikeyan's career milestones include innovative schemes like government-business linkages for women's groups and the introduction of eggs in midday meals in Sundergarh schools. Coupled with her passion for promoting sports to deter youth from Naxal involvement, her legacy in Odisha remains impactful and enduring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025