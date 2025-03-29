Trailblazer Sujata Karthikeyan Retires: Empowering Odisha's Women & Youth

Sujata Karthikeyan, a senior IAS officer pivotal in shaping Odisha's Mission Shakti, has opted for voluntary retirement after a distinguished career marked by pioneering initiatives. A 2000 batch officer, Karthikeyan's efforts were instrumental in empowering millions of women and enhancing the quality of life in various sectors.

Under her leadership, Mission Shakti blossomed from a mere initiative into a formidable movement involving 70 lakh women, with credit linkage soaring from Rs 500 crore to Rs 15,000 crore in just seven years. Her focus on entrepreneurship was evident as she introduced zero-interest loans, significantly spurring women's enterprises throughout the state.

Karthikeyan's career milestones include innovative schemes like government-business linkages for women's groups and the introduction of eggs in midday meals in Sundergarh schools. Coupled with her passion for promoting sports to deter youth from Naxal involvement, her legacy in Odisha remains impactful and enduring.

