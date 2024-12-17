Left Menu

Air Ambulance Mission: Saving Lives Amidst Sectarian Conflict in Pakistan

In Pakistan's Kurram district, sectarian violence caused roadblocks, leading to a severe shortage of medical supplies. To address the crisis, an air ambulance delivered essential medicines while also evacuating critically ill patients. The ongoing sectarian clashes and road closures have already resulted in the deaths of at least 130 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:28 IST
Air Ambulance Mission: Saving Lives Amidst Sectarian Conflict in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani charity deployed an air ambulance this Tuesday to deliver vital medicines to the northwestern Kurram district, where sectarian clashes have hindered road access. Tragically, 29 children have died in the past two months due to the scarcity of essential medical supplies.

The air ambulance, a rarity in Pakistan, reflects the dire circumstances in Kurram, where violence has not only claimed at least 130 lives but also led to critical road closures. These barriers prompted the urgent need to airlift medicines and transport severely ill patients to, Peshawar.

The conflict, originally a land dispute, morphed into sectarian violence last November. A ceasefire is holding, but road access remains blocked, stranding thousands. Efforts continue to negotiate a permanent peace agreement to reopen crucial routes and ensure uninterrupted medical deliveries during winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024