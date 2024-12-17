Air Ambulance Mission: Saving Lives Amidst Sectarian Conflict in Pakistan

A Pakistani charity deployed an air ambulance this Tuesday to deliver vital medicines to the northwestern Kurram district, where sectarian clashes have hindered road access. Tragically, 29 children have died in the past two months due to the scarcity of essential medical supplies.

The air ambulance, a rarity in Pakistan, reflects the dire circumstances in Kurram, where violence has not only claimed at least 130 lives but also led to critical road closures. These barriers prompted the urgent need to airlift medicines and transport severely ill patients to, Peshawar.

The conflict, originally a land dispute, morphed into sectarian violence last November. A ceasefire is holding, but road access remains blocked, stranding thousands. Efforts continue to negotiate a permanent peace agreement to reopen crucial routes and ensure uninterrupted medical deliveries during winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)