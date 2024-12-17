Left Menu

Mary Jane Veloso: A New Chapter After Repatriation Deal

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino woman previously sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug trafficking, is set to return home after a repatriation agreement between the two nations. Initially given a reprieve in 2015, Veloso expressed gratitude and readiness to start anew in the Philippines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:34 IST
Mary Jane Veloso: A New Chapter After Repatriation Deal
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino woman held in Indonesia on drug trafficking charges, is ready to return home following an agreement between the two nations. The deal, nearly fifteen years in the making, allows her to serve her remaining sentence in the Philippines.

Veloso faced the death penalty in Indonesia, receiving a last-minute reprieve in 2015. Her story generated significant public interest and diplomatic efforts between the countries led to her eventual repatriation. At Jakarta's airport, she displayed mixed emotions but was thankful for the chance to begin a new chapter.

Indonesian and Philippine officials formalized the repatriation process in a handover ceremony. The agreement underscores mutual respect for judicial decisions, with the Philippines potentially offering clemency, contingent upon President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024