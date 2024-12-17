Mary Jane Veloso: A New Chapter After Repatriation Deal

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino woman held in Indonesia on drug trafficking charges, is ready to return home following an agreement between the two nations. The deal, nearly fifteen years in the making, allows her to serve her remaining sentence in the Philippines.

Veloso faced the death penalty in Indonesia, receiving a last-minute reprieve in 2015. Her story generated significant public interest and diplomatic efforts between the countries led to her eventual repatriation. At Jakarta's airport, she displayed mixed emotions but was thankful for the chance to begin a new chapter.

Indonesian and Philippine officials formalized the repatriation process in a handover ceremony. The agreement underscores mutual respect for judicial decisions, with the Philippines potentially offering clemency, contingent upon President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s decision.

