Tension Builds: Tesla's Gigafactory Faces IG Metall Dispute

Tesla finds itself in a legal tussle with Germany's influential IG Metall union, as tensions escalate at its Berlin gigafactory. The automaker accuses the union of trying to destabilize operations by attempting to oust the head of the works council, who is not a union member.

IG Metall argues its motion aligns with German labor laws, aiming to enhance worker representation at the factory. The union criticizes Tesla for not adhering to collective wage agreements, a stance the company also maintains in Sweden, leading to further legal challenges.

Tesla defends its practices, arguing it offers conditions on par with or better than union agreements and blames IG Metall for attempting to disrupt its strategic objectives. The ongoing disputes highlight ongoing frictions between Tesla and unions worldwide.

