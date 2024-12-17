CAG Report Exposes Persistent Delays and Financial Losses in Indian Army Proceedings

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has shed light on significant inefficiencies within the Indian Army's Court of Inquiry proceedings, citing persistent delays and substantial financial losses.

The audit, covering transactions from 2018 to 2021, found that stipulated timelines for assembly and completion were met in just 46 out of 95 cases involving financial loss. The report also noted considerable delays, with some cases taking over 11 years to complete.

Additional concerns were raised regarding the Army's handling of Remount and Veterinary Services, management of Porter Companies, and misuse of resources. The audit further highlighted unwarranted expenditures and deficiencies in accountability procedures.

