Left Menu

Bulldozers Roll Over BJP Camp Amid Encroachment Allegations

The BJP camp office in Chittu Pandey area faced demolition by Ballia Nagar Palika for alleged encroachment. The action, which involved police and administrative personnel, sparked criticism from local BJP leaders who claimed the structure had been there for four decades and decried it as corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 18-12-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 00:04 IST
Bulldozers Roll Over BJP Camp Amid Encroachment Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP camp office in Ballia faced demolition on Tuesday due to allegations of encroachment. A joint team from Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad, district administration, and police conducted the operation with extensive police presence at the site.

According to officials, bulldozers were deployed to the BJP camp in Indira Market, Chittu Pandey area, to remove the alleged encroachment. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar described the move as a routine exercise to clear unauthorized constructions.

This action has drawn criticism from local BJP leaders. Surendra Singh, BJP district vice president, condemned the demolition, stating the office existed for almost four decades and accused officials of corruption and dishonesty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024