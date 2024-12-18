Bulldozers Roll Over BJP Camp Amid Encroachment Allegations

The BJP camp office in Ballia faced demolition on Tuesday due to allegations of encroachment. A joint team from Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad, district administration, and police conducted the operation with extensive police presence at the site.

According to officials, bulldozers were deployed to the BJP camp in Indira Market, Chittu Pandey area, to remove the alleged encroachment. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar described the move as a routine exercise to clear unauthorized constructions.

This action has drawn criticism from local BJP leaders. Surendra Singh, BJP district vice president, condemned the demolition, stating the office existed for almost four decades and accused officials of corruption and dishonesty.

(With inputs from agencies.)