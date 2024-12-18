Trump's Day-One Executive Order Blitz

On January 20, Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, plans to initiate his tenure with a significant wave of executive orders. Focused on immigration, energy, tariffs, and controversial pardons, these orders are expected to mark a stark contrast to the current administration's policies.

One major initiative on Trump's agenda is immigration reform. He intends to strengthen borders, increase deportations, end Biden's humanitarian parole programs, and challenge birthright citizenship, a move that will likely prompt legal battles based on the 14th Amendment.

In the energy sector, Trump aims to revoke Biden's climate initiatives, including reentering the Paris Agreement. His plans include boosting U.S. production by imposing tariffs on battery materials while cutting support for electric vehicles. Simultaneously, he contemplates raising tariffs on imports from major trade partners to stimulate domestic economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)