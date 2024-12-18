Musk Under Scrutiny: Federal Reviews on SpaceX and National Security

Elon Musk, along with his company SpaceX, is facing investigations by multiple federal bodies regarding compliance with rules that safeguard national security. These inquiries have been launched by the Air Force and the Defense Department's inspector general, as well as the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security.

According to reports from the New York Times, issues have emerged following Musk's meetings with foreign leaders, potentially violating federal reporting protocols. The Air Force has previously denied Musk high-level security access, citing potential security risks exacerbated by his alleged interactions with foreign officials.

Concerns over national security have been echoed by allies such as Israel and American lawmakers. Recently, two Democratic senators urged the Pentagon to investigate reports of Musk's communications with Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the need to uphold national security.

