Ethical Scrutiny Intensifies on Elon Musk's Role in Trump Transition

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for ethical scrutiny on Elon Musk, as he continues to wield significant influence within Donald Trump's transition team. Warren is pressing for Musk to be held to the same standards as other members, citing concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of social media platform X, has formed a close alliance with Trump, notably endorsing him and financially backing his election efforts. Warren's publicized letter to the transition team emphasizes the lack of transparency regarding Musk's advice to Trump, questioning whether it benefits the nation or merely Musk's vast business interests.

With Musk leading the newly established 'Department of Government Efficiency,' Warren affirms that he should face rigorous ethical guidelines due to his investment in industries that could benefit from impending regulatory changes under the Trump administration. Critics argue this could potentially favor Musk's companies over others, raising significant ethical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)