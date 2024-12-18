George Carey Steps Down Amid Church of England Scandal
George Carey, former Archbishop of Canterbury, resigned from his priestly duties following allegations of mishandling a sexual abuse case involving David Tudor. Carey was reported to have allowed the banned priest to return to ministry under supervision. This resignation adds to recent scandals facing the Church of England.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
George Carey, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, has resigned from his priestly duties amid allegations of mishandling a sexual abuse case. According to a BBC report, Carey decided to step down after being contacted regarding claims that he permitted the disgraced priest David Tudor to return to ministry under supervision.
Carey, who led the Anglican Communion globally from 1991 to 2002, contacted the Diocese of Oxford on December 4 to relinquish his permission to officiate, as per a report by the Telegraph. In his resignation letter, Carey expressed it was an 'honour to serve' and expressed gratitude for 'God's enduring faithfulness.'
The Church of England has declined to comment, and the Diocese of Oxford has not provided an immediate response to requests for comment. The Church's latest controversies also involve its incoming leader, Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York, because of his actions related to the Tudor case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Delhi's Law-and-Order Chaos
Political Turmoil: Resignation Hits Pandalam Municipality
Jay Shah's Resignation Sparks BCCI Leadership Contest
South Korea's Leadership Shake-Up: Cabinet Ministers Offer Mass Resignation
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Opposition Calls for President Yoon's Resignation