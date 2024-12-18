Left Menu

George Carey Steps Down Amid Church of England Scandal

George Carey, former Archbishop of Canterbury, resigned from his priestly duties following allegations of mishandling a sexual abuse case involving David Tudor. Carey was reported to have allowed the banned priest to return to ministry under supervision. This resignation adds to recent scandals facing the Church of England.

George Carey, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, has resigned from his priestly duties amid allegations of mishandling a sexual abuse case. According to a BBC report, Carey decided to step down after being contacted regarding claims that he permitted the disgraced priest David Tudor to return to ministry under supervision.

Carey, who led the Anglican Communion globally from 1991 to 2002, contacted the Diocese of Oxford on December 4 to relinquish his permission to officiate, as per a report by the Telegraph. In his resignation letter, Carey expressed it was an 'honour to serve' and expressed gratitude for 'God's enduring faithfulness.'

The Church of England has declined to comment, and the Diocese of Oxford has not provided an immediate response to requests for comment. The Church's latest controversies also involve its incoming leader, Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York, because of his actions related to the Tudor case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

