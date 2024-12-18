Somali Pirate Standoff: Chinese Vessel Held for $10 Million Ransom

A fishing vessel owned by a Chinese company has been hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia, with a ransom demand of $10 million, according to Somali officials.

Photos of the 18 crew members, flanked by armed men, were shared on social media, amplifying international concern over maritime security in the region.

The ship was taken to Puntland's Xaafuun district. Despite significant reductions in piracy since its peak in 2011, this incident resurfaces issues surrounding Somalia's coastal security.

(With inputs from agencies.)