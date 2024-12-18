Somali Pirate Standoff: Chinese Vessel Held for $10 Million Ransom
Pirates hijacked a Chinese-owned fishing vessel off the Somali coast, demanding $10 million ransom. The incident highlights ongoing piracy challenges. The vessel, held in Puntland, was operating on an expired license. Security forces have joined the hijackers, and international navies continue efforts to secure the waters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 18-12-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 02:16 IST
- Country:
- Somalia
A fishing vessel owned by a Chinese company has been hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia, with a ransom demand of $10 million, according to Somali officials.
Photos of the 18 crew members, flanked by armed men, were shared on social media, amplifying international concern over maritime security in the region.
The ship was taken to Puntland's Xaafuun district. Despite significant reductions in piracy since its peak in 2011, this incident resurfaces issues surrounding Somalia's coastal security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin and Lukashenko to Sign Historic Security Pact Amid Global Shifts
Chinese Navy Purge: Xi's Anti-Graft Campaign Faces New Turmoil
Weekend of Clashes: Security Forces Counter Multiple Militant Attacks in Pakistan
Maharashtra Villagers Demand Ballot Re-Election Amid EVM Controversy
Security Forces Thwart Terror Threats in Kashmir: A Recap of December Operations