Canada's New Sanctions Escalate Tensions with Venezuela over Election Fraud

Canada has imposed economic sanctions on five Venezuelan officials, including the head of the country's high court, accusing them of electoral fraud during the disputed July election. Both Nicolás Maduro and opposition candidate Edmundo González claim victory, escalating tensions in Venezuela.

In response to the sanctions, which are part of Canada's ongoing efforts to hold Maduro's government accountable, Venezuela condemned them as coercive measures aimed at pressuring the country. This marks the fourth instance of Canadian sanctions against individuals linked to Maduro.

The Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, emphasized that the sanctions serve to compel Venezuela's authorities to honor democratic commitments and avoid human rights violations. The opposition insists it has evidence showing González's electoral win, challenging Maduro's declared victory.

