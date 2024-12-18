Left Menu

Explosives Unearthed in Imphal: A Canine's Crucial Role

Five IEDs weighing 21.5 kg were discovered in Manipur's Imphal East district in a joint operation by Spear Corps and state police. A canine was vital to the success of the mission. In Kangpokpi district, security forces confiscated a submachine gun and an improvised mortar in Phaileng.

Imphal | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 09:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, security personnel in Manipur's Imphal East district discovered five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) collectively weighing 21.5 kg, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The successful recovery was the result of a coordinated mission involving the Spear Corps and the state police near Maphitel Ridge adjacent to Monglham on Tuesday. Notably, a canine unit was indispensable in locating the explosives, according to officials.

In another operation in Kangpokpi district, law enforcement officers seized a submachine gun complete with a magazine and an improvised mortar, locally referred to as 'pumpi', from the Phaileng area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

