Explosives Unearthed in Imphal: A Canine's Crucial Role
Five IEDs weighing 21.5 kg were discovered in Manipur's Imphal East district in a joint operation by Spear Corps and state police. A canine was vital to the success of the mission. In Kangpokpi district, security forces confiscated a submachine gun and an improvised mortar in Phaileng.
In a significant operation, security personnel in Manipur's Imphal East district discovered five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) collectively weighing 21.5 kg, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
The successful recovery was the result of a coordinated mission involving the Spear Corps and the state police near Maphitel Ridge adjacent to Monglham on Tuesday. Notably, a canine unit was indispensable in locating the explosives, according to officials.
In another operation in Kangpokpi district, law enforcement officers seized a submachine gun complete with a magazine and an improvised mortar, locally referred to as 'pumpi', from the Phaileng area.
