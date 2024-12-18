Explosives Unearthed in Imphal: A Canine's Crucial Role

In a significant operation, security personnel in Manipur's Imphal East district discovered five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) collectively weighing 21.5 kg, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The successful recovery was the result of a coordinated mission involving the Spear Corps and the state police near Maphitel Ridge adjacent to Monglham on Tuesday. Notably, a canine unit was indispensable in locating the explosives, according to officials.

In another operation in Kangpokpi district, law enforcement officers seized a submachine gun complete with a magazine and an improvised mortar, locally referred to as 'pumpi', from the Phaileng area.

