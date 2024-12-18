Court Sustains Hospital Custody of M M Lawrence's Remains
The Kerala High Court dismissed the appeals by the daughters of communist leader M M Lawrence, who sought custody of his remains over the Government Medical College. The court upheld the decision to donate his body for educational purposes, amidst protests from his daughters.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court ruled against the appeals of M M Lawrence's daughters, who sought to claim their father's remains for personal reasons rather than allowing them to be used for educational purposes. The court's decision aligns with Lawrence's wishes, as confirmed by an affidavit from his son.
Despite the high court's decision, dramatic protests unfolded at the Ernakulam town hall, illustrating the family's strife over Lawrence's posthumous wishes. Asha Lawrence, one of his daughters, expressed her discontent publicly and announced intentions to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.
The controversy highlights tensions between personal family sentiments and the educational gains from cadaver donations. The medical college stands by Lawrence's alleged consent, documented months before his passing at the age of 95.
(With inputs from agencies.)
