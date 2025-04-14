Rajasthan Battles for Waqf Act in Supreme Court Amid Controversy

The Rajasthan government has requested the Supreme Court to allow its participation in ongoing legal challenges against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. According to the state's application, Rajasthan plays a crucial role in executing the Waqf Act and has a substantial interest in the matter.

The state government, led by BJP, argued that the Act addresses frequent issues where government and private properties were mistaken for Waqf based on historical claims, stalling development and public works. The Amendment Act mandates transparency and due process, like a 90-day public notice period before changes in Waqf property status.

Despite the state's defense, numerous organizations and political figures have challenged the Act, claiming it discriminates against Muslims and facilitates undue government interference. The Supreme Court will review the petitions on April 16, with the central government also seeking to present its position.

