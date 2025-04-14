Rajasthan Battles for Waqf Act in Supreme Court Amid Controversy
The Rajasthan government seeks the Supreme Court's approval to join pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Citing significant interest, the state contends the Act's reforms ensure fair administration of Waqf properties, while several parties claim the amendments are discriminatory and impinge on Muslim rights. Hearings commence April 16.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government has requested the Supreme Court to allow its participation in ongoing legal challenges against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. According to the state's application, Rajasthan plays a crucial role in executing the Waqf Act and has a substantial interest in the matter.
The state government, led by BJP, argued that the Act addresses frequent issues where government and private properties were mistaken for Waqf based on historical claims, stalling development and public works. The Amendment Act mandates transparency and due process, like a 90-day public notice period before changes in Waqf property status.
Despite the state's defense, numerous organizations and political figures have challenged the Act, claiming it discriminates against Muslims and facilitates undue government interference. The Supreme Court will review the petitions on April 16, with the central government also seeking to present its position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
People's trust in BJP growing as BJP government fulfilling every promise: PM Modi at public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.
Trump's Domestic Policy Moves: Controversy and Legal Challenges
Palestinian Activist's Arrest Sparks Legal Challenge in New Jersey
Palestinian Activist's Legal Challenge Shifts to New Jersey: A Judicial Turning Point
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Renewed Legal Challenges in Mysore Development Case